scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Why do we fly kites on Independence Day, and how can it be done safely?

If you wish to take part in kite-flying activities, make sure that you do not fly them near electrical installations and overhead power lines

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:50:03 am
Independence Day, Independence Day celebrations, flying kites on Independence Day, how to fly kites safely, kite safety, manjha, kite string, indian express newsPeople express their gratitude and celebrate their freedom and patriotism by flying kites, which are mostly seen hovering over rooftops and terraces. (Express archive photo)

Kite-flying is an interesting and important tradition followed on the occasion of Independence Day in India, which is celebrated on August 15. On this day in 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, had delivered a speech saying, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He had also hoisted the Indian tricolour for the first time at the Lahori Gate of Delhi’s Red Fort, and since then, the tradition has been followed by all prime ministers. As such, people make it a point to hoist the flag at home, in parks, schools, offices and communities.

ALSO READ |How each zodiac sign can celebrate Independence Day

Besides the national flag, you must have noticed hawkers selling tricolour kites in the days leading up to Independence Day. But, have you ever wondered why people fly kites in the first place?

It would interest you to know that while kite flying is a happy tradition today, years ago during British rule, it was a form of protest. It goes back to the time of the Simon Commission — or the Indian Statutory Commission — which was marked by the arrival of John Simon, who was met with push-backs and protests by Indian freedom fighters in 1928.

The commission was essentially meant to study and report on India’s constitutional progress and Indians opposed it. People used black flags and kites as a form of protest. Many wrote ‘Simon Go Back’ on the flags and kites and released them.

ALSO READ |Independence Day long weekend: Two-hour getaways from Delhi

Over the years, kites became an expression of freedom, a means to resist colonial rule. As such, today, people express their gratitude and celebrate their freedom and patriotism by flying kites, which are mostly seen hovering over rooftops and terraces.

Advertisement
Children fly tricolour kites in Lucknow ahead of the 75th Independence Day. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

But, in the recent past, there have been many accidents caused due to kite flying, and also harm to animals and birds — all of which are avoidable, and one simply needs to exercise caution while participating in the activity.

Earlier this month, the Tata Power-DDL — a leading utility supplying electricity in North Delhi — had appealed to Delhiites to not fly kites near electrical installations and overhead power lines ahead of the festival season.

In a press release, it noted that the string of the kite, called the ‘manjha’ often comes in contact and gets entangled with an overhead live wire. If the manjha is a metal-coated one, it can prove to be dangerous to not only to the person flying the kite, but also others, and it may also disrupt electricity supply of an area.

It noted in its advisory the following important points:

* Do not fly kites near electrical installations and overhead power lines.
* Do not fetch or touch the kite or string entangled in electrical lines/network.
* Do not fly kites close to roads or near moving traffic.
* Do not use a metal coated string (manjha) as it can lead to tripping or even electrocution.
* Use only cotton threads or any natural fibre that is free from metallic or glass components.

Advertisement

Indian Express previously reported that this year, at least three motorcyclists died after the manjha either slit their throats while riding, or got entangled in the wheel of the bike. One man was severely injured when the kite string caused cuts to his neck; he was saved by a passerby who took him to a hospital.

ALSO READ |Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins today in Mamallapuram, here are the details

It is important to stay away from the Chinese manjha, which is a glass-coated synthetic string used to fly kites; it is made of monofilament fishing lines. The monofilament strings are said to be deadly because they are hard to break. They are made by melting and mixing polymers, and after the strings are formed, they are then coated with glass. Stretched tight, monofilament strings have the ability to injure both humans and animals.

It is, therefore, important to be considerate while taking part in kite flying activities. Make sure there are no birds nearby and keep the strings away from stray animals, too. In case of an injury to a bird or an animal, call a vet immediately, or take them to a nearby animal hospital.

As mentioned earlier, opt for cotton threads or any natural fibre for strings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:50:03 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

5

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun sa...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day 2022, Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Independence Day celebrations, Indian Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 photos, Independence Day photographs, indian express news
Independence Day 2022: A glimpse of the celebrations of India’s 75th year
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement