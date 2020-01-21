Follow Us:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s outfit sells for more than Rs 19 lakh, to aid Australian wildfires

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's intricately designed tuxedo was designed by Ralph & Russo.

Phoebe Waller Bridge At Golden Globes 2020.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit, which was put up for auction on an e-commerce company to raise funds for the Australian wildfire, has been sold for AUD 40,000 (Rs 19,51,978).

Waller-Bridge’s intricately designed tuxedo sold on eBay was designed by Ralph & Russo and features geometric black and gold ribbon applique, Chantilly lace and a silk lapel. It has also been signed by the actor herself.

The producer, as reported by The Independent, has decided to split the money between three charities, namely Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.

Read| Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same suit to every award show this year. Here’s why

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of Fleabag also posted a video of Waller-Bridge expressing her excitement about the auction.

“If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend,” she had said in the video.

