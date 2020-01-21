Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s outfit sells for more than Rs 19 lakh, to aid Australian wildfires

Phoebe Waller Bridge At Golden Globes 2020. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) Phoebe Waller Bridge At Golden Globes 2020. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit, which was put up for auction on an e-commerce company to raise funds for the Australian wildfire, has been sold for AUD 40,000 (Rs 19,51,978).

Waller-Bridge’s intricately designed tuxedo sold on eBay was designed by Ralph & Russo and features geometric black and gold ribbon applique, Chantilly lace and a silk lapel. It has also been signed by the actor herself.

The producer, as reported by The Independent, has decided to split the money between three charities, namely Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of Fleabag also posted a video of Waller-Bridge expressing her excitement about the auction.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there’s another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She’s auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

“If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend,” she had said in the video.

