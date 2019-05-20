Five smart design options to make optimum use of space in your home

In today’s world, when space seems to be at a premium, smart design can be your saviour. You might think that there’s just not enough room, but perhaps you’re not making the most of it. Small spaces should be seen as an opportunity and not a deterrent which is where smart homes come into being.

Advertising

In a smart home, every single piece of furniture has a practical use, every colour tone is from a particular palette and every nook and cranny is carefully thought about. If you want the no-frill look that comes from such a home, there are some rules you should follow.

A right angle

One of the most popular ways to make use of the space you have is through angular architecture. Unusual angles and shapes were once confined to the exterior of a home, but angular interiors are now in vogue. They help make optimum use of space and ensure that every nook or corner is utilised in a stylish way. The angularity is emphasised by designs which in addition to lending functionality, also provides a unique look to the home.

The inches between the top of the doorway and the ceiling are often just the right size for a shelf that can hold books, storage baskets, or other knick-knacks. If you’re pressed for space, make sure you don’t forget to look up. It may look quirky at first glance, but it is highly effective. Triangular shaped walls, sharp angles, and a free flowing design add to each corner of the house.

Extendable furniture

Advertising

Despite the best planning, you just might not know how much furniture is enough. Extendable tables provide a nifty solution. Easy to slide and extend, they can cater to a larger group while using the same amount of space. Compact furniture for small spaces and double duty furniture is essential and can make the difference of you loving or hating your home.

Optimise your space from coffee and console dining table transformers. This also applies to bed tables, desks, sofas, folding bunk beds, storage beds and sofa beds.

Choose skirted furniture

Either to conceal flaws or define a whole look, skirted furniture can add playfulness to a space. It can also help to cover the desk legs, which can double up as a hidden storage space for magazines or toys. Generally, exposed legs make space feel lighter and airier and make small rooms feel bigger, but if you need extra hidden storage, skirted furniture is the way to go.

One-in-all

If foldable furniture seems like too much work, then there is a solution for that as well. Multi-purpose furniture which are uniquely-styled can be used as everything from dining tables to workspaces. Compact, stylish, and extremely useful, these add a touch of class to your home. A pouf is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces of furniture out there. An easy way to practice the smart design approach is using poufs in place of traditional tables. It saves space and can also serve as an ottoman substitute, a foot rest, and a lot more.

All about the wall

To make full use of space in a cramped home, one has to look at the most under-utilised part, which is walls. A collection of customised smart closets and cupboards can add to dull walls and give a good makeover. If you have a wall that juts out where you can’t fit furniture, consider custom shelves, which are not expensive, to fill the space.

(With inputs from interior designer Parushni Aggarwal, creative director, Studio Creo)