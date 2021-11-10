Five simple early winter hair care tips

Winters, especially in the northern part of the country, are dry. The sudden and steep drop in humidity can alter the texture of the skin, making it behave differently. The scalp, too, gets affected, causing the hair to turn dry and flaky. This is why regular oiling of hair is recommended.

Interestingly, while a lot of people focus on winter skincare, the hair is mostly ignored. Sujata Sharda, the founder and CEO of Mellow Herbals, an affordable Ayurvedic luxury brand, says the winter season can cause the hair to become brittle, leading to itchy scalp and dullness.

She shares five simple tips on how one can begin to take care of their hair, as soon as the temperature begins to drop.

1. Make water and healthy fats your friend

To make your hair healthy from the root to the tip, don’t cut down on water and load up on healthy fats like almonds, cashews, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and more. Healthy fats give your hair the protein it needs making your tresses stronger and healthier from the inside. Not only do they make your hair less prone to breakage, they can also make your manes shiner, helping control the frizz that comes because of lack of protein.

2. Oil it well

Oiling will keep the winter winds away from your hair. Every time you wash your hair, you ought to apply any oil of your choice. Using organic sesame oil and coconut oil can give you the hair of your dreams.

3. Deep conditioning

Extra dryness needs some extra TLC and what’s better than a hair mask. You can invest in a deep conditioning hair mask or make one at home. Just mix some yoghurt, add some vitamin E capsules with some honey and olive oil and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Yoghurt works as a natural conditioner, while olive oil and honey provide nourishment to your hair.

4. Avoid hot water for your hair

Extra-hot showers can absorb all the moisture, making your hair dull and prone to breakage. Choose lukewarm showers to avoid flaky scalp and if possible, pour some room temperature water as a last rinse.

5. Leave in conditioners and oils

Dry winds mean more damage. You can opt for several leave-in conditioners or hair oil, which work as serums. If you don’t want to go for chemical products, one or two drops of any hair oil on just the ends would help you save trims due to split ends.

“Apart from this make sure you choose products that are good for your hair, read the label carefully of any product that you might be using. Go for products that are clean and natural,” Sharda says.

