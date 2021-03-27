Five signs you must take a break and go slow

The last year has been hard on people in ways more than one. From managing work-life boundaries, migrating to online learning for school children, putting up with a global health scare, running errands to deal with uncertainties about the future, our mind is always working, said Sharana Jhangiani, Head of Community, Nua. “Endless noise on digital media and exposure to too much information also occupies our mind when it is meant to rest. Such commotion and overwork often obstruct our mind to process— emotions and feelings, incidents, day-to-day workings, leading to fatigue and burnout,” she added.

Stressing on the fact that one must take a pit-stop when our mind gives cues, she shares five tell-tale signs to take a break and go slow:

Changed eating habits

An uptick in an eating disorder is a common ground of mental stress and weariness. If you find yourself turning to food for a source of comfort or control, it is an effect of a lingering non-stop-lifestyle induced psychological and physiological stress. One resounding clue is that your eating might be off track — you are eating when you are not hungry, or not eating when you are.

Restlessness

Does it happen that you are on your bed but can’t seem to get your mind to rest and relax? Have an uncontrollable urge to move your legs while lying down? Do you find yourself frantically hopping from one assignment to the next without slowing down? Maybe it’s because you have been moving from pillar to post, without taking some time off to relax. Include exercise and meditation to make healthy lifestyle changes to control anxiety.

Lack of motivation

When regular work and routine look like drudgery and you have to drag yourself to maintain a workout or eating a healthy routine, do not ignore it. It is a result of excessive stress that can render you feeling physically and mentally zapped — even after ample hours of sleep.

Low immunity

Stress has been a common cause for insomnia and frequent illness and it impacts your immune system. Lack of rest and calmness affects the body’s ability to fight off infections and diseases. Hence if you are falling sick often, it is possibly a reminder that your mental and physical health is getting on to you.

Low concentration

While off days and days of mild forgetfulness is normal, struggling to concentrate more than often is a clear sign that you need to take it slow. Forgetting where you have kept your car keys, re-reading the same lines to make sense, or getting easily distracted is a clear call for action. Step back and reflect, reassess and realign your pace. Meditation and proper breathing are helpful and should be incorporated as part of the list of your daily positive habits.

“We are living in challenging times that consume a lot of our mental energy and focus. As we don multiple hats, both professionally and personally, we need to prioritise our mental well-being. We must listen to our body, it always tells us when to hit the pause button, recharge, and rewind. Regular restful breaks, taking me-time, pampering yourself with nutritious food, and taking a digital detox are some ways we can nurture and take care of ourselves,” she suggested.