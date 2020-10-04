Five reasons why your skincare routine may have stopped yielding results  

When you follow a certain routine for a prolonged period of time, your skin may get accustomed to it. (Source: Pixabay)

While some of you may invest a lot of time and energy into skincare, you may notice that it does not always give out the desired result. Instead of getting frustrated, understand that there could be various reasons behind it, and that by finding out what they are, you may be able to do something about it.

Here are five simple reasons why your skincare routine has stopped yielding results.

* It may be a hormonal problem. Often, change of routine, environment and stress may cause temporary hormonal imbalances, which may be seen on the face. And there is little you can do externally to solve the problem. So, sometimes you need to go easy on yourself and your body. Allow it to re-adjust. Let your skin breathe and heal on its own.

* When you follow a certain routine for a prolonged period of time, your skin may get accustomed to it. This may cause it to break out from time to time. It is recommended that you find out different routines that work for you and switch from one to another every few weeks.

* Sometimes, your skin may not behave in the way that you desire because you may not be applying the products religiously and in the correct way. Overdoing something or not not doing it adequately can affect your skin. Make sure you know the proper way of using different skincare products.

* Are you using good products on the face? Sometimes expired products may do nothing for you, or worsen the situation. It is advisable that you use natural, homemade products on your face, especially if you have sensitive skin.

* Give your skin some break from time to time. It needs it. While there are a few basic things you ought to do every day — morning and night — like cleaning, moisturizing, other things can be avoided. Instead of using different products on the face, give it some breathing time and then start using an entirely different product.

With time, you will learn to understand your skin, but if the problem persists, you can check with your doctor.

