Five monsoon grooming tips and tricks for men

While every season brings with it some changes that make the skin react, the monsoon season is when one has to particularly take care, because of the rise in humidity and the risk of infections.

While we often talk about hair care and skincare for women, there are certain grooming routines that men have to follow, too. Asawari Pawar, the CMO at LetsShave says the long spells of rain and increased humidity can be bad for the skin and hair health of men.

She lists five absolutely essential tips; read on.

1. Go clean-shave or religiously trim body hair

If you have a hectic schedule, it’s going to be incredibly difficult to take care of facial or body hair. Simply shave or trim to save time and complete your grooming routine without much difficulty. In the monsoons, long hair is more likely to attract dust and grime which, when mixed with sweat, can cause problems.

2. Avoid scraggly beard and moustache

For men trying to keep their beard style on-point, make sure you clean your beard with beard shampoo to rinse off dirt and sweat. After that, apply light and organic moisturiser to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. This can prevent itchy skin and a smelly beard.

3. Use SLS-free shaving foam or shaving gel to retain skin’s moisture

Always purchase season-appropriate and SLS-free shaving products. Remember, quality shaving foam and shaving gel can not only keep your skin hydrated, but also provide best-in-class and long-lasting results. Moreover, using soap and water is not ideal. A good shaving product will help your skin retain natural moisture while also adding a subtle musky fragrance.

4. Use alcohol-free aftershave balm or lotion

Men who neglect hydrating skin, complain about itchiness. Shaving can dry out your skin and thus make it uncomfortable due to lack of moisture. Using an appropriate aftershave moisturiser will help your skin rehydrate. Aftershave lotions or balms are the first lines of defense against dryness. In fact, they also close pores and lock the natural oils of the skin.

Make sure your aftershave products don’t contain alcohol. It is said that alcohol-based moisturisers can kill bacteria and viruses, like they do in sanitisers. These products can do more harm than good. Instead, opt for organic products integrated with aloe vera, green tea or similar natural ingredients.

5. Exfoliate your skin before shaving

Excess humidity and sweat can often lead to oily skin, which makes the hair stick, making them harder to remove. Always exfoliate before shaving to remove excess sebum and impurities. It will help eliminate dead skin cells and make it easier for razors to glide smoothly.

