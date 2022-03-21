The five best ingredients to treat skin hyperpigmentation are…

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin problem that causes tanning, dark spots, melasma, blemishes, post-inflammatory acne marks, and dark circles that make your skin appear darker than its normal skin tone.

Arthi Raguram, the founder of Deyga Organics, explains that hyperpigmentation occurs due to excessive production of melanin, a pigment present in the skin cells that provides your skin its complexion. “Overexposure to the sun, hormonal changes, medical conditions, application of wrong skin care products, or poor diet are some of the main causes of it.”

According to her, while there are cosmetic products available in the market that claim to treat this condition, it is best to look for natural remedies that reduce the appearance of dark spots. She lists some of them here; read on.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active ingredient called curcumin that inhibits melanin production in the skin cells. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm the skin, especially if it’s been sunburned or scarred by acne. Chickpeas, turmeric powder, and rosewater make a mild-yet-effective face pack that calms your skin and helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots. To speed up the process, add a few drops of lemon juice and witness the natural glow.

2. Aloe vera

Every household has aloe vera. It contains aloin, a naturally depigmenting compound that is also anti-inflammatory in nature, which helps lighten dark spots. By destroying existing melanin cells, the gel regulates melanin production. For best results, take out fresh gel from the plant, apply it to the affected regions and wash your face the next morning. Repeat the process until the spots/patches are no longer visible or have shrunk in size.

Milk and curd make for excellent de-tanners. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Milk and curd make for excellent de-tanners. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Milk/milk products

Milk and curd are wonderful moisturisers that can provide your skin with a healthy glow. They make for excellent de-tanners that can be used to make face packs, reducing pigmentation and allowing for a brighter, more radiant complexion. Take 1 tablespoon chickpea flour, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and a couple of tablespoons of raw milk or curd; combine to make a paste and apply.

4. Citrus fruits

Lemons, oranges, limes, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits high in vitamin C are natural bleaching agents that decrease dark spots and pigmentation. Lemon juice or other citrus fruits, however, should never be used in their pure form on the skin because they are highly acidic. Mix a few drops of lemon with honey, apply the concoction on the face for 15 minutes, and then wash with cold water.

5. Potatoes

The enzyme found in potatoes, known as catecholase, acts as a natural bleach for the skin. It is especially useful in treating suntan, freckles, dark elbows, and underarms and helps to brighten the skin while removing pigmentation. You may notice a visible difference after applying potato juice to the problematic areas for 15-20 minutes every alternate day for a few months.

