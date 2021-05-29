Five homemade oils for healthy hair

Oil massage has been considered important for the body, hair care and general well-being. It is believed that massage has an uplifting effect on the mind. This, in turn, benefits the body by bringing about metabolic and chemical changes and promoting both healing and general well-being.

“Trying out various shampoos, conditioners and serums may not seem to work and, may even cause more damage than good. We recommend using fully natural hair oils which you can make at home for healthier and lustrous hair. In Ayurveda, sesame seed (til) oil is popular for massage. However, the Ayurvedic system also advocates the selection of oil according to the season. Olive, coconut and sunflower oils are said to be good during summer, while almond and mustard oil are good for winter. Sesame seed oil is said to be good during all seasons,” Shahnaz Husain told indianexpress.com

Below, she shares five homemade hair oils that are “completely herbal yet extremely potent”:

1. Curry leaves and coconut hair oil: This magical oil strengthens your hair, adds elasticity, and restores the melanin content in your follicles. The vitamin B content helps improve the health and lustre of your hair and also lends a nice fragrance to it.

Recipe:

– Take 3 tbsp of cold-pressed coconut oil and add to a handful of curry leaves in a pan.

– Heat the mixture until it becomes a black residue and allow it to cool.

– Pour this oil into a dark bottle and store it in a cool place. Heat it a little every time you want to use it.

2. Amla (gooseberry) hair oil: This homemade hair oil can be used by both, men and women suffering from damaged hair, early greying and hair fall. It helps stimulate hair growth, cools the scalp and makes your hair shinier as well as darker.

Recipe:

– Cut 2 amla fruits into 4 slices each and set them down in the shade for drying. Allow at least 1 hour for drying.

– Add 2 tbsp of sesame oil and 4 tbsp of extra virgin coconut oil to the dried pieces of amla.

– Heat the mixture on low heat until it starts bubbling. Let it cool in the pan itself.

– Pour this mix into a dark bottle and store it away from the sun in a cool spot for 1 week before using it.

3. Hibiscus hair oil: Hibiscus is loaded with vitamin A, C and other nitrifying minerals that promote hair growth, improve the volume and make your hair silky as well as shiny.

Recipe:

– Take ½ cup of hibiscus leaves and 2 hibiscus flowers. Wash them with cold water and dry them either in the sun or in an oven.

– In a pan, add ¼ cup organic coconut oil and ¼ cup almond oil. Start heating the mix as you add the dried hibiscus petals and leaves to it.

– Heat for 5 minutes on a low flame and allow the mix to cool down.

– Strain out the cooled oil and pour it in a dark bottle for storage in a cool spot for 1 week. Warm the oil a little every time you use it.

4. Onion hair oil: The high sulphur content in onions helps in treating a multitude of hair problems including baldness. It is also an effective anti-bacterial and helps combat scalp infections. Also, the vitamin and mineral content fortifies hair roots, giving you denser and stronger hair.

Recipe:

– Chop a small onion finely and add 6 tbsp of coconut oil as well as 2 cloves of garlic to it in a pan.

– Heat the mixture until it begins to bubble and then allow it to cool down.

– Add 3-4 drops of lavender/rosemary essential oil and store the mix in a refrigerator for 10 days before you start using it.

5. Aloe vera hair oil: Aloe vera has a plethora of benefits including treatment of hair fall, dandruff and dry scalp. It also adds strength as well as nourishment to your hair and restores the pH balance of your scalp and hair.

Recipe:

– Take one whole aloe vera leaf and slice it open into two halves. Scoop out all the gel from those leaves.

– Take ½ cup of this gel and mix it with ½ cup of coconut oil (the mixture must be 50-50).

– Heat the mix on a low flame for ~5-7 minutes and allow it to cool completely.

– Add to this cooled mix five drops of rosemary essential oil

– Store this oil in a cool place and a dark bottle for 2 weeks before you start using it.

“The key to achieving desired results is the consistent use of such natural oils which benefit you in the long run,” said Shahnaz Husain.

“Warm the oil before a massage, especially in winter. During the massage, specific parts of the body can be given due attention, according to specific problems. For example, for tension at the back of the neck, apply gentle stroking movements from the back of the head down to the neck and further on to the upper part of the spinal column, which eases the tensions,” she suggested.