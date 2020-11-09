Get glowing skin this festival season with these five home remedies

Ensure your skincare routine is in place ahead of the festivities. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Our skin health pays a considerable price for the surprising levels of pollution coupled with modern diet and lifestyle habits. With the festive season around the corner, it is the best time to perk up your skin for a healthy glow. Did you know that you do not have to spend an ungodly amount of money on chemical-infused products to get glowing skin? Here are five easy home remedies that you can make with common kitchen ingredients and be festive ready in a matter of minutes, suggested Dilip Kundlia, founder, Oshea Herbals.

Cleanse with rose extracts

Rose water is the simplest and the smartest way to quickly get the skin to feel fresh. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Rose water is the simplest and the smartest way to quickly get the skin to feel fresh. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Rose extract or water is loaded with antioxidants that deeply cleanse the pores of the skin. While chemical-loaded beauty products can dry out the skin while cleansing impurities, rose extracts also provides essential moisture to the tissues. Regularly cleaning the face with rose water can help you get that golden glow.

How to use?

Simply wet a cotton ball with rose water and apply all over the face and neck, avoiding the eyes. Wash with cold water and get ready to welcome the radiance.

Scrub with lemon and sugar

Sometimes we need to clean the skin deeply. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which helps reduce acne scars and blemishes. The citric acid also lightens the skin while removing dirt, oil and soap.

How to use?

Mix two teaspoon lemon juice with one and a half teaspoon sugar and use it to scrub your face and neck gently. Let the scrub sit on your skin for 10 minutes before washing off.

Gram flour, turmeric and milk face pack

Apply a basic face pack to ensure you face glows. (Source: Apply a basic face pack to ensure you face glows. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Nisha Sareen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

This face pack is one of the most revered beauty secrets of Ayurveda. If you are aiming for a golden glow this festive season, this pack will do the trick.

How to use?

Simply combine four tablespoons of gram flour, half teaspoon of turmeric powder and just enough milk to make a smooth paste. Apply in an even layer over the face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing with warm water.

Hydrate with banana and milk

For a skin that is genuinely festive ready, it should be nourished enough to not look tired and dull.

How to use?

To give a natural golden glow to the skin, mash a banana and add a little milk to prepare a thick paste. Apply it evenly over the face and neck and rinse off with water after it dries out. Use this face mask regularly to nourish and hydrate your skin.

Cool with cucumber slices

Fresh cucumbers are good for skincare. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Fresh cucumbers are good for skincare. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dry air can make your skin dry and cracked while stealing its glow. Cucumber is packed with cooling properties and helps hydrate the skin. It also helps soothe acne and pimple-prone skin while diminishing the appearance of dark circles.

How to use?

Cut medium slices of a cucumber and refrigerate for an hour. Arrange the pieces over the skin and let them stay in place for 15-20 minutes. After that, remove the slices and wash with cold or plain water. If your eyes look too tired, you can place cucumber slices over them as well.

There are premium natural products available in the market if you are pinched for time. However, if you have the luxury of time and materials, you can prepare a skincare routine with these home remedies. Just skip the milk if you are looking for vegan home remedies. Treat your skin with the goodness of nature and embrace the golden glow this festive season.

