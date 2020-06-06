Five easy steps to start your journey to a zero waste kitchen

Here are a few steps for beginners to take off on this journey of a zero-waste kitchen. 9Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay) Here are a few steps for beginners to take off on this journey of a zero-waste kitchen. 9Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay)

Building a zero waste kitchen is not a one-day or even a week’s job but a constant effort to think and act sustainably. The kitchen is that part of the home where there is constant action. Therefore, if you cut down on the amount of non-degradable waste here, then you reduce waste considerably.

It’s not just good for the environment but also satisfying to the soul. While the idea can seem daunting, the transition is manageable. Here are a few steps for beginners to take off on this journey of a zero-waste kitchen.

Replace single-use plastic

To begin with, identify what single-use plastic is and plastic utensils that won’t pass the test of time. Replace it with steel or glass containers. The peace of mind that you would get from opening your cupboards to transparent glass jars is amazing. It gives you easy access to things plus it’s eco-friendly.

Replace tissue with cloth

The kitchen countertop gets messy very quickly and requires constant cleaning. Using tissue or paper is easy but not sustainable and you end up accumulating more tissue that the waste itself. Replace this with cotton or microfibre for wiping or mopping the spills, so you can wash and reuse. You can also cut the towel to have multiple options and clean them regularly for reuse.

Reusable bags

The key step for sustainable living is reuse or recycle. For frequent grocery and purchases, use cloth bags that take you one step ahead to eliminating plastic production.

Purchase pattern

If you rely on ready-to-use food or buy grocery on a daily basis, think again. Managing grocery monthly or weekly reduces plastic waste.

Compost

One of the major steps can be to make compost at home for your plant. Compost is made of all kind of vegetable and fruit peels, stale food, egg shells, etc. All you need to do is store it in an earthen pot under sunlight.

