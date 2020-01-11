Five make up products for women in their 40s to achieve a polished look. (Source: File Photo) Five make up products for women in their 40s to achieve a polished look. (Source: File Photo)

Makeup is not just an art that helps you express yourself; it causes you to come close to the best form of yourself at any age and enhances your beauty. When you’re ageing and have concerns like fine lines, wrinkles and age spots, don’t stress, but embrace this evolution gracefully. Because you can always depend on a touch-up to put your best face forward.

Here are five basic makeup tips for women in their 40s

Swear by your primer

Primer levels out the skin and acts as a barrier between the skin and make-up, making it last and protecting the skin. Open pores are a concern with mature skin, so opt for a pore minimising primer. A tinted primer is also a good option as it gives the advantage of primer, moisturiser and foundation all in one.

Lightweight foundation

Use a lightweight luminous formulation that will create a more natural look.

Brighten your under-eye

When it comes to making your eyes pop with makeup, it is very important to remember that your upper lids are not the only area that deserve a little TLC. To create a well-rounded lid, CC cream or tinted can act a good moisturiser.

Pick the right mascara

Since we need our lashes to look full and lush, abstain from using lengthening and curling mascaras. Pick a thickening formula instead as it gives you more volume.

The right shade of lipstick

Hot red is considered an iconic pick for festivals by a majority of women and it is that one shade which suits almost every skin tone. It is that one sensuous shade which goes well with every outfit. However, shades of red will definitely add to a polished look.

