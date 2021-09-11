From fish to tomatoes: Foods that will help you get clear, acne-free skin

Are you struggling with pimples, blocked pores, pigmentation, acne or any other skin-related issue? Then it is time for you to make some diet changes.

“Clean eating is important to clear your skin. Pigmentation occurs because of excess melanin secreted in the blood. No amount of skin lasers and chemical peels will give you clear skin unless and until you clear the blood by eating clean. The clean diet should include two servings of fruits and five servings of vegetables per day. Add selenium, zinc, omega 3 and vitamin E rich foods such as sunflower seeds, guava, kiwi, oranges, eggs, wheatgerm, eggs, sea weeds and lentils,” suggested Lakshita Jain, certified clinical dietician, lecturer, diabetes educator, meat technologist, and founder of NUTR

This, she said, must be coupled with drinking a lot of water. “75 percent of our body is made up of water and every 27 days new skin cells are generated. By eating clean and drinking water, you can clear your skin within a month,” she added.

Here are some foods to help you get clear skin, as suggested by the expert.

Fish

Eating two servings of oily fish per week like Salmon, Mackerel and Herring can help you with glowing skin. Fish is the best source of Omega- 3 along with being rich in vitamin E and zinc. Consuming fish can reduce acne and redness.

Fish oil supplement

Consuming fish oil is another great way to get clear skin. Add 1200 mg fish oil soft gel as a substitute for fish.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent vegetarian Omega 3 source. It has water retention abilities to keep you hydrated and also retain skin moisture. Consuming two tbsp of flax seeds a day helps to reduce acne, even out skin tones, and promote a healthy glow.

Flaxseed oil supplement

Flaxseed can also help in balancing skin pH, improving elasticity, and treating acne. You can substitute flax seeds with a 500mg flaxseed oil supplement.

Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. Applying tomato on skin can help with pigmentation, while eating it keeps the skin hydrated and glowy. Have one tomato every day with blended coconut in the afternoon. It will make your skin glow within a week.

Lemon water

Hydrated skin will solve 90 per cent of skin problems. Two glasses of sugarless lemon water will help clear the skin. You can also consume coconut water.

Collagen-rich foods

Adding collagen supplements for clear skin is a new trend. Smoking, pollution and UV rays can destroy collagen of skin which makes it look loose and dull. But no supplements will work if your diet is not fixed. Add natural collagen rich foods such as fish, chicken, egg whites, citrus fruits, berries, red and yellow vegetables and garlic. Researches have shown that adding chlorophyll rich food such as wheatgrass, spinach, barley seeds, and alfalfa may also increase collagen of skin.

Citrulline rich foods

Citrulline is famous as a pre-workout supplement. But it also has anti-ageing properties. Watermelon is one of the best food sources of L-citrulline along with legumes, meat, and nuts that also contain the amino acid.

The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

