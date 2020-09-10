Laser hair removal: Here’s what you need to keep in mind

Always a good idea to pay attention to certain dos and don'ts before heading for a laser session. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Laser hair removal, like any other surgical procedure, should be done only after understanding the numerous dos and don’ts so that the treatment turns out just right. While there are various hair removal options — from waxing to shaving and tweezing — laser hair removal is known to last much longer.

If you are planning to opt for laser hair removal, here are some basic dos and don’ts that cosmetic dermatologist Dr Niketa Sonavane suggested one should keep in mind before and after going for such a treatment.

Before going for treatment

*Do not thread, pluck or wax the area to be treated for at least two-three weeks.

*Stop using all active acne, anti-ageing and pigmentation products two days before your laser session.

*Avoid swimming and exposure to UV rays a week before the session.

After the session

*Apply calamine lotion or aloe vera gel to soothe the skin.

*Use sunscreen every three-four hours.

*Active creams and serums can be started after 48 hours.

*Apply a mild exfoliant like AHA/BHA lotion from the third day onwards.

*Gym and exercise after 12 hours.

It is important to keep in mind that while most people report a permanent reduction in hair growth, fluctuating hormones can make one’s hair grow back quicker, which is why individual results may vary.

