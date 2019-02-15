Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding invite looks regal; watch video

After the wedding of their daughter Isha, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita are all set for the wedding of their eldest son Akash with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta. And the invite for the much-awaited wedding, which will take place on March 9, has been doing the rounds on social media and has taken the internet by storm.

The invite, which looks like a board game container, comes surrounded with white flowers and has a picture of Lord Krishna and Radha in the front. The picture has an animated disc on top that lights up as you open the card. As one opens the pink box, an instrumental rendition of the devotional song Achutam Keshvam plays in the background and you see a beautiful picture of Radha and Lord Krishna in a silver frame. The booklet-like invite has many pop-up elements and lists all the functions.

The first page of the invite reads: “O Suryadeva, you are the light in our Akash. You illuminate our every Shloka.” The invite also has a personalised note from Mukesh and Nita Ambani, who recently visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer the first invite to Lord Ganesha.

The first glimpse of the wedding invite was seen at the temple.

Take a look at the card below:

Mukesh and Nita Ambani seek blessings for the couple in the note:

The elaborate card is similar to the one designed for the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The wedding will take place at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, followed by ‘Mangal Parv’ on March 10. The wedding will wrap up with ‘Mangal Ashirwaad’- the reception on March 11.