First dogs Major and Champ Biden make their acting debut

If you are feeling the Sunday blues, here is a ‘paw-dorable’ piece of news for you: first dogs Major and Champ Biden are all set to make their acting debut! The famous dogs that now live in the White House, belong to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. A report in The Independent states that Major and Champ will feature in a commercial about masks during Puppy Bowl — an annual television program on Animal Planet that mimics American football game Super Bowl, but for dogs — along with the first lady herself.

Per the report, the public service announcement will air Sunday (game day). In it, the first lady will sit along with the German shepherds in front of a fireplace in the White House, discussing the importance of continued use of face masks in the ongoing pandemic.

“For a lot of us during this pandemic, our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort,” Dr Biden says in the video. “And maybe a bark or two on a video conference. The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth — and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy.”

She concludes the brief video urging people to “please keep wearing your mask, even when you’re out walking your dog”, with the ad then directing viewers to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information about preventing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The report mentions the annual Puppy Bowl will see puppies on ‘Team Fluff’ face-off against ‘Team Ruff’.

While one of the main goals of the Puppy Bowl is to raise awareness about animals available for adoption, it is a fitting debut for Major, who was adopted from a shelter by the Bidens. It was previously reported that Major was honoured by the shelter from where he came, in an ‘indogeration’ event scheduled for January 17, three days before Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day on January 20.

Major was adopted by the Biden family in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle