What is a ‘fire and ice’ facial and how does it benefit the skin?

Fire and ice facial is the newest rage in the aesthetic market. It is believed to have received an A-list following, including the likes of actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, among others.

According to Geetika Srivastava, a dermatologist and the founder of Influennz — Skin & Hair Clinic, this treatment bridges the gap between a facial and an invasive peel. “Like a facial, it rejuvenates the skin and like a chemical peel, it resurfaces and exfoliates the skin, and that too, without any downtime,” she says.

According to the expert, there are two steps involved in this facial:

The fire part

“The first step encapsulates a five-minute intensive resurfacing masque that consists of vital components such as sugar cane extract (a source of glycolic acid) (18 per cent), citric acid, apple extract, retinol (vitamin A), niacinamide (vitamin B3), and potent antioxidants,” states Srivastava.

She adds that this emits a warm feeling that lasts for 2-3 minutes and gives you a tingly and pleasant sensation. “It is the presence of actives like retinol, niacinamide and glycolic acid that helps with fine lines, wrinkles, acne, post-acne blemishes and uneven skin tone.”

The ice part

“The second step encapsulates an intensively hydrating masque designed for a soothing, cool experience that leaves the skin revitalised and glowing. This step gives off a calming and comforting sensation to the skin, thereby leaving it nourished, says the expert.

According to her, it is “clinically articulated with hyaluronic acid, Japanese green tea, grape seed, rosemary, licorice, and aloe vera extracts”. The cooling sensation provides the ‘ice’ to the facial. “Hyaluronic acid can hydrate the skin, treating dryness and making the skin plump, smooth and shiny.”

How does this facial strengthen the skin barrier?

Srivastava says the skin barrier is not difficult to repair. “Fire and ice facial can revert the damage caused due to bad skincare products. A healthy skin is the result of adequate hydration and regular and timely exfoliation. Fire and ice facial can exfoliate and hydrate the skin, strengthening its barrier and repairing sun damage,” she explains.

However, a few precautions need to be taken:

* Follow a skincare regime consisting of cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen both before and after the procedure.

* Avoid sun exposure.

* Avoid if your skin is inflamed, red or sensitive, or sunburnt.

