Thursday, September 30, 2021
Find out what might be causing your acne using this ‘face map’

"Acne can be difficult to combat at home, so it’s always best to see an expert. But there are a few sure signs that indicate what might be causing your acne," Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 11:00:08 am
acne, acne tipsAcne is not just limited to a particular part of your face or body and can happen anywhere. (Source: Pixabay)

Acne is a common skin issue that affects men and women of all ages. From hormonal imbalance and stress to improper skincare and diet, acne can happen due to a lot of reasons. Also, it must be noted that acne is not just limited to a particular part of your face or body and can happen anywhere.

But, did you know you can determine the cause of your acne based on where it is? Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, recently, took to Instagram to share the ‘acne face map’, revealing that there can be varying reasons for acne depending on where they are.

“If you suffer from acne, you know how frustrating it can be. Acne can be difficult to combat at home, so it’s always best to see an expert to treat it. But there are a few sure signs that indicate what might be causing your acne,” she wrote.

 

Here’s how you can determine the reason for your acne.

Forehead and nose

*Stress
*Poor diet
*Irregular sleep
*Improper digestion
*Unclean hands

Hairline

*Reaction to hair products

Eyebrow area

*Hair care products
*Ingrown hair
*Diet
*Water intake
*Gall bladder issue
*Eyebrow or eye makeup

Ear

*Hormonal imbalance
*Bacteria build-up
*Stress
*Allergic reaction to cosmetics and hair care products

Cheeks

*Dirty pillowcase
*Cell phone
*Makeup brush

Jawline and chin

*Diet
*Hormonal imbalance

