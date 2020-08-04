Find out how you can use kalonji or nigella seeds for your skincare

Also known as blackseed oil, the nigella sativa oil is believed to have some anti-bacterial properties, which can be great for the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Also known as blackseed oil, the nigella sativa oil is believed to have some anti-bacterial properties, which can be great for the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We have said it many times, but we are going to say it again: nothing can be more effective than caring for your skin at home, and using home/kitchen ingredients. This week, if you are looking for something new to try out, here is why you need to give Nigella seeds or kalonji a shot. Also known as blackseed oil, the nigella sativa oil is believed to have some anti-bacterial properties that fight and eliminate all kinds of bodily impurities. The seeds are used in the fight against acne and to improve the texture of the skin, among other things.

It is best if you grind the seeds to turn them into a powder. This can then be used as a scrub to clean the pores on the face. To make the scrub you will need one teaspoon each of kalonji powder and milk. Mix them both thoroughly and then apply on the face and neck. Massage gently and then wash it off with normal water.

As mentioned earlier, kalonji is used to treat acne problems. It works best on oily skin and also helps to reduce the post-acne scars on the face. To make it a part of your skincare routine, use one teaspoon of kalonji powder, one teaspoon of lemon peel powder, and half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. While apple cider vinegar is known for its astringent properties, when used with the other two ingredients, it can balance the pH scale of the skin, too. Apply a little bit on the face, especially the affected areas and then wash off with normal water.

You can also use kalonji to detox the face every now and then. People who have oily skin need to do it, otherwise it can lead to more pimples and acne breakouts. The antibacterial properties of kalonji can detoxify skin and reduce the production of sebum. To make the detox mask, you will need one teaspoon of kalonji powder, one teaspoon of aloe vera gel, and a little bit of skimmed milk. Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste which you can wear like a mask for some time. Wash your face and feel the difference.

