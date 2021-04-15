‘Filters make it harder to accept ourselves as we are’: Ankita Konwar pens note on self-love

Beauty filters are not new on social media and most users tend to use them very often, to make themselves look ‘perfect’ and without any facial flaws.

It is exactly this idea of stereotypical beauty that Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman’s wife, questioned in her latest Instagram post.

Ankita shared a video, recording her transition from a filter to a no-filter look. She wrote, “With all these filters everywhere, it becomes harder and harder to accept ourselves as we are,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Ankita urged people to acknowledge their uniqueness and celebrate their true beauty. “Filters can be fun but can we please stop this insane, unreasonable, illogical idea of beauty being just one certain kind ?! Each one of us is unique and that is what makes us beautiful,” she wrote.

“Stay true to yourself. Love yourself so much that others’ opinions of you stop mattering to you,” she added. Read the full post:

Ankita also wished fans on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. “Wish you all a very happy Bohag Bihu 🤗 Missing the smell of orchids called #kopouful, missing all the delicious food, missing the sounds of dhol-pepa and missing the warmth of my crazy family but missing my father the most,” she wrote.