Say hello to glowing skin with this easy DIY face mask

Skincare does not always have to mean expensive treatments and products. A few diet tweaks and some DIY remedies can go a long way in helping you manage all skincare troubles. Also, a regular skincare routine will not only help delay the visible signs and effects of age on your skin but will also make it soft and glowing.

Wondering how can you do that?

Count on this easy DIY home remedy for dry skin from dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.

Licorice or mulethi is known to be an effective herb that works wonders for the skin.

Ingredients

1½ tbsp – Licorice powder

1 tsp – Honey

1 tsp – Olive oil

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together.

*Make a smooth paste.

How to apply?

Apply all over the face. Leave it for about 10 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Benefits

As per Dr Gupta, mulethi is a powerhouse of minerals and antioxidants that can help treat skin-related problems. “It acts as a shield against harmful UV rays and get even-toned skin. It also helps reverse the effect of ageing by fighting free radicals, brings out the glow, removes the surface build-up and much more,” she said.

