Festive skincare: Minimise, reverse and prevent skin inflammation with these expert-approved tips

The festive season is all about celebratory spirits, scrumptious sweets, family time, and gorgeous clothes. However, Dr Rashmi Shetty, a dermatologist, believes that “the increased consumption of alcohol, sweets and late-night parties during the festive time can take a toll on our skin” and can lead to “acne, ageing, dry skin, hair fall, pigmentation, and eczema.”

Agreeing, Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist and skin laser surgeon, told indianexpress.com, “Too many goodies, too little sleep, and a whole lot of celebrations can make your skin get the holiday blues and skin inflammation” which can cause “ redness, pain, itching, and dryness.”

Further, she explained that lack of sleep increases collagen breakdown which accelerates the ageing process and decreases skin elasticity. Alcohol, on the other hand, is a diuretic that dehydrates the body and skin which makes “it look dry and makes the dark circles more noticeable,” she said.

So, if you are wondering how you can minimise, reverse and prevent skin inflammation without missing out on any fun, follow these tips, as suggested by Dr Shetty.

*Apply plenty of moisturiser before your make-up and after taking it off. Well-moisturised and hydrated skin can fight everything on its own, including damage caused by inflammation.

*Incorporate products with antioxidants that are not too harsh on the skin as this helps in reversing and preventing oxidative stress.

*Look for ingredients that are reparative and soothing to the skin like – squalene, peptides, and aloe vera extracts.

*No scrubs, steams, or chemical exfoliation during this phase as they add to the inflammation and increase skin sensitivity.

