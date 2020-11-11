Invest in the right decor this festive season with these tips

Make small tweaks to your home and add festive cheer. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Today, when we have spent almost eight months inside our homes, the upcoming festive season is possibly the only thing we all are looking forward to. And it is also an amazing time if you are planning to decorate your home with beautiful lights, props, furniture, lampshades or paintings. After all, a lively home is a result of the various decor elements chosen with a focus on colours and the lights present in the space

A great ambience can turn a regular space into the ‘living space’, says Shivam Agarwal, co-founder WallMantra, who further shares some tips and tricks on how to choose the decor for your home this festive season.

How about a wall aquarium?

Space crunches for those living in metro cities are common. So having an aquarium only seems like an additional element which does nothing more than just occupying some much-needed space. However, a wall aquarium can change that very perspective. “A long-lasting small aquarium can be installed on any part of your favourite wall at home. By adding this, you will not only be near aqua life but will also witness a major change in your mood and attitude,” says Aggarwal.

Don’t let the walls be empty

Who likes to stare at empty walls? That is why it is time to fill them with various hues. “White, light yellow, green and blue in combination maximise the positivity in space and bring tranquil vibes. You can also add a large wall painting or multifold artwork. If you have a long walkway, prefer adding some wide frames to it,” suggests Aggarwal.

Plants for a fresh day

Having plants in your area does a lot more than just reducing the stress levels and boosting your mood. However, if there is a shortage of space or if your balcony walls are empty, you can utilise that space well by adding planter shelves. “Much in trend today, these shelves are long-lasting, look aesthetic and bring an edge to your home look,” adds the co-founder.

Light up your way of living

Well lit corners always set the mood right and what better time than the festive season to add lamps to your home. “The tall or table lamps can be a perfect addition to your decor. Not only that but decorative hanging lamps can also be an excellent gifting option for your friends and family,” he says.

