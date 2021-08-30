This festive season, make a note of these hair colour trends

While it is true that festivals in India are all about new clothes, and especially those that are in vogue, hairstyles are not to be ignored, either. Hair colour is just another way to make an impressive statement. Naina Ruhail, the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Vanity Wagonand, says a lot of it depends on what works best for your hair type and is currently trending.

As we step into the festive season once again, Ruhail shares some of the most loved and the coolest hair colour trends that can win you many compliments. Read on.

Balayage

Balayage is one of the most popular hair colour techniques, especially if you want to have that natural-looking hair with a little tinge of colour. This technique is also popularly known as hair painting, because of its sun-kissed looks with multi-dimensional results. Ask your stylist to pick a shade that is two or three shades lighter than your natural hair colour. It is a low-maintenance look because it’s usually done from the mid-length of the hair and retouching is not really required until hair grows out.

Face-framing highlights

Face-framing highlights can take up your style quotient a notch higher. Choose the right combination of hair colours, it can accentuate your features. Go for contrasting colours like natural black with blonde or shades like light brown and blonde into your dark brown hair. It will strategically brighten up your face and contour your features.

The glossy purple-black tone of eggplant skin is one of the most stunning colours in nature.

Colour play

This festive season, fearlessly experiment with pastel shades. For those who would want to stand out, try lilac and orchid shades to do the talking for you. They look bold but still appear soft and subtle.

Warm and natural

The ashy, smokey colours are now passé. It’s all about fresh and natural hair colour looks. The maple, mustard, and terracotta-inspired colour palette is ideal to add that much-needed oomph to your hair. This trend is sure to add a warm, sunlit, illuminated effect to your hair.

Aubergine

The glossy purple-black tone of eggplant skin is one of the most stunning colours in nature. Aubergine colours are not only trending, but also the perfect way to transform your beauty. A bold aubergine head in all of its shade is a gorgeous and very appealing look to wear.

