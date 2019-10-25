From Deepika’s winged eyeliner to Sonam’s smokey eyes: Makeup inspiration for the festive season

Girls, it’s time to shine bright. It’s the festive season and every celebration is incomplete without good food, pretty decorations and of course, new clothes. We are sure that you would want to end the the much-awaited season with a bang, and glamorously so. So its time to get step out in your festive best, but don’t forget your makeup — it helps accentuate the look. But in case makeup is not what you do best and are wondering what sits right with your festive day outfit, we have some suggestions for you.

Here are some celeb-inspired makeup ideas that are perfect for your ethnic swag this Diwali 2019.

Classic winged eyeliner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 9, 2019 at 10:40am PST

The classic winged eyeliner instantly lifts up one’s face — and in turn, the entire look. And Deepika Padukone knows that for sure. We love how the Piku actor elevated her regal look with the perfect winger eyeliner. This eye look goes with everything, and what better than pulling it off this Diwali? Team your winged eyeliner with a nude lip, and add some highlighter to give your skin that soft-dewy look.

Smokey eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 16, 2019 at 9:13am PDT

Go for earthy tones and dark smokey eyes if you want to stand out at the next Diwali party just like Sonam Kapoor, who recently opted for highly-sculpted cheeks and picture-perfect eyebrows. A little tip: if you are someone who doesn’t enjoy too much makeup but still want to highlight your face, then ensure your eyebrows are well-trimmed and filled in. Unruly and sparse gaps in eyebrows are a no-no!.

Nude shades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Oct 7, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Nude lips are classy, easy and effortless. Moreover, less is always more, isn’t it? Let your eyes do all the talking this festive season and give your lips some rest. You can opt for subtle shades just like Tara Sutaria, but hey, don’t forget to brighten up your eyes with a hint of highlighter in the inner corner of your eyes. You could also apply a nude coloured kajal to make your eyes pop. Also, when working with darker shades, remember that blending brushes are your best friend.

Shine on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 5, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Janhvi Kapoor’s eye makeup is what we feel are perfect if you want to add some bling to your look without going overboard. So add a hint of golden to your eyes or maybe go for a cut-crease golden eye makeup. You can even add a shade of gold and blend it out with orange or red for a more dramatic look. Team it up with matte lip shade, preferably in chocolate brown or pink nude, to draw attention to your eye makeup.

Burnt-orange look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 16, 2019 at 2:08am PDT

Keep it subtle yet stylish, much like Alia Bhatt who dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. The Kalank actor opted for shades of orange for her eyes that were blended to perfection and teamed it with a hint of pink on her lips. Trust us, you do not need to be a makeup wizard to achieve this look. Take two very close shades of orange from your eye shadow pallet. Apply the lighter shade as the base and then blend out the darker shade get the look. Don’t forget the undereye, and also sculpt your cheeks with a bronzer for that sun-kissed look.

Happy Diwali!