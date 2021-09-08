This festive season, let your digital avatar do live shopping for you

As we step into the festive season, shopping activities increase, resulting in numerous sales and discounts. In the pandemic, however, just like everything else, shopping has become more virtual, too.

While there is certain joy in physically going to a marketplace and buying your favourite things, there is undeniable comfort of staying at home and taking all the time to go through the items before adding them to your cart.

As such, let us explore five benefits of shopping virtually this festive season that can be experienced through Proxgy, a visual commerce platform that enables users to book a real-world human avatar anytime at every serviceable place, and navigate the physical world through that proxy avatar while sitting at home with an immersive experience.

1. A broader reach across the market

When the market is completely stuffed with customers, and you would need to buy a product urgently, it is best to go virtual and shop according to your preferences from your desired shop(s).

2. Utterly convenient

Through live shopping, customers can look through the shelves and also select the desired article as per their feasibility without getting worried about product mismatch and can get the items delivered at home without any physical presence required at the shop, which is great in the pandemic.

3. Time-saving

Festivals are all about spending time with family and friends. Virtual shopping takes the responsibility of actually going to a physical store on your behalf. From buying clothes to gifts for loved ones, it is a great time saver and provides real-time access to any shop you want to purchase your product from. By shopping through augmented reality, you get to see a bigger picture of what is the right choice for you.

4. Store offers at your fingertips

The offers which you get by visiting the store can be availed through virtual shopping. Customers can just walk in via their digital avatar and have the articles picked for purchase. While checking out, they can get access to all the offers which are available at the store.

5. Private viewings

Designed retail experience with virtual rooms can showcase products and merchandise with actual interaction with retailers. Customers can see how the product will look and maybe even enjoy a live demonstration directly from their home.

