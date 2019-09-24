Is your skin festive ready? Get that glow with these effective tips

Not sure whether your skin is ready for the festive season? Then you have reached the right page! To get that festive glow, it is important that you take extra care, eat healthy, drink lots of water and replenish and rejuvenate your skin. To help you keep your skin healthy this festive season, beauty expert Seema Nanda, founder, Estetico The Facial Bar shares a few tips:

Nourish it

Healthy skin requires the right amount of cleansing and nourishing; and while nourishing it internally through your diet is primary, it is also equally important to follow a skincare regimen at night followed by using a face mask that will work from the outside. Moisturise your skin on a regular basis and ensure that it remains protected from the harmful sun rays at all times by using a sunscreen, before stepping out.

*Those with normal to dry skin should cleanse their face with a cleansing gel twice a day. Apply rose water of skin toner after this.

*Those with dry skin should also apply a nourishing cream on their face and massage it in upward strokes at night. Additionally, incorporating a serum to the skincare regimen is good for dry skin.

Scrub it away

Dull, lifeless skin is often the result of dead skin cells, and dust and dirt accumulating on the surface. To get rid of the same, mix ground almond with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply it on the face and rub gently before washing off with water.

Lock the moisture

A face mask can leave your skin feeling clean and glowing. Here are some face masks you can try:

*Mix two teaspoon of aloe vera and half teaspoon of honey and apply on the face for 10 minutes everyday.

*Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. This pack is ideal for normal to dry skin.

*Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes.

*For those with dry skin, mix half a teaspoon honey, milk cream and a pinch of turmeric. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Leave it on for half an hour and rinse off with water.

Care for your hands and feet

A good natural scrub for the hands and feet is to rub them with sugar and coconut oil or fresh cream.