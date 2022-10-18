Easy home décor ideas for the festive season

Decorating your house with lights, candles, diyas, floral decorations and others can set the mood for the festive season that is knocking on our doors. As such, whether you prefer traditional décor or something a bit more extravagant, we’ve got you covered with numerous ideas. While some of us love the familiarity of using the same decorations year after year, others like to mix it up a bit and decorate with a fresh palette every season. For those of you who fall into the latter group, we’ve shared below some festive holiday décor ideas for your home’s interior, courtesy of Manjari Sharma, principal interior designer, Wagma Designs.

Furniture and furnishings

You can quickly achieve a different look without spending much, just by rearranging the furniture or adding a little colour to your home. All you need to do is fall back on your linen wardrobe, bright bed sheets, contrasting cushion covers, and colourful tablecloths to make your place look bright and beautiful.

Bring in some freshness

With a few natural elements in your home, you can never go out of style. And there is nothing more natural that plants, that you can hang or place all around your home for a touch of freshness. You can also add fresh flowers to give your home a festive touch; a big urn of mogra and rose petals will swoon the senses.

Using flower pots to decorate home space is very much in vogue right now. (Source: PR handout) Using flower pots to decorate home space is very much in vogue right now. (Source: PR handout)

Go bold with gold

Bring on the shimmer of your brass elements; polish them nicely so they beam and gleam against a bolder colour palette. This season, you should experiment with bolder colours like deep reds, burnt oranges, ambers, and sunny mustards. Pair these up with cushions in woven textiles and traditional motifs.

Also Read | Home decor ideas for the festive season

Shine bright with lights

Advertisement

From classy traditional designs to quirky contemporary ones, you have enough options to explore and tweak them as per your taste and needs. Sparkling earthen lamps, candles, and petite lights are an integral part of home décor. Fairy lights can be used in the living room or can be placed along the window frame. Place fragrances and candle diffusers at various places in all rooms. If you have an unused large copper or ceramic bowl, it is time to put it to use, by giving it a makeover with petals and floating candles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!