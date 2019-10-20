Is your home ‘festival-ready’ yet? Light it right, and enjoy the transformation

Lighting complements the interior décor of living space, bringing everything together in a harmonious assemblage. Come festival season, people across the country adorn their homes with lush forms of lighting to add that auspicious sparkle. Whether it is the classic exquisite chandelier in the foyer, or decorative lamps for your coffee tables, uplighters and downlighters for this special corners – lights change the look of any space and create the perfect environment, casting that luxe glow with just a flick of a switch, says Vikas Gandhi, senior vice president – Lighting, Tisva, and Premium Fans, Usha International.

While people go about doing up the décor of their homes adding accessories, curtains, wall hangings, and other furnishings during the time of festivities, lighting is the most effective way to transform a space to make your home ‘festival ready‘. There is nothing more important than having the right lighting in place.

Changing styles to create the aura of your choice

Today there is a whole world of lights out there to choose from. While candles and fairy lights are a quick way to beautify a space, your home deserves a more luxe makeover in keeping with the festive fervour. Nowadays, people look for innovative lighting pieces that complement their room settings perfectly. There is an ever-expanding array of designs available, from traditional chandeliers made with handcrafted Italian Murano glass which reflect a magical swirl of lights creating the perfect experience you can revel in, to pendants made with modern Bohemian glass to suit the styles for all new-age needs.

You can also opt to create layers of lights including using strips that can range from warm white lights to high-end remote-controlled RGB lights in cove areas, to downlights, pendants, chandeliers, spot-lights with varied beam angles that add drama to a room by creating visual interplay and enhancing the room’s character immensely. The concept of layered lighting allows you to change the ambience according to the time and mood of the day.

Personalise your lighting needs

People are increasingly looking for the perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality as the solution to all their lighting needs. This is where the addition of features like controllability, dimmability, and colour-changing ability of lights come in. Especially when used to add on as a layer to other forms of lighting that could include downlighters, ambient lighting, landscape and wall lights, a combination of these will give your home a warm, inviting feel. By being able to change hues and colours from pure white to warm yellow and brightness modulated according to moods, this feature of tunability helps people to indulge their emotions and play with light.

Let your children be the decision-makers

Give your little ones the reigns this festive season by letting them pick out the lighting that is best suited to their rooms. The crystal chandeliers and LED designer spotlights may be perfect for your taste, but let them play around with a whole range of inventive lights that include lights in the shape of a bike or airplane, or even butterflies. Let the little ones live out their fantasies and fairytales.

Brighten up every room

When it comes to celebrations and festivals, every room needs to shine and sparkle as nothing works better than great lighting to spruce it up open it out. Adding the correct element makes the festive space all the more resplendent. Whether one likes bold center pieces like chandeliers, or elegant wall lights for a warm glow, there are alternatives available for everyone. With there being a wide variety in colours and metals, it is also easy to match lighting elements with the palette of your home, making lights the perfect way to kick start the festive season in full swing.