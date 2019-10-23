Be festive ready with this week-long hair and beauty guide

With the festive season on in full swing, packed with meeting relatives and friends, it is not only necessary to take care of one’s health but also skin and hair. A good beauty regime followed just before the festivities can help your skin glow and add shine to your hair. “The festive season is a time to catch up with friends and family, wear your best and feel your best. It’s advised to follow a beauty regime, which involves a good mix of natural and home remedies, just before you plunge into the festivities. Let’s work on looking a little extra gorgeous this festive season,” says Dr Pallavi Sule, Mumbai-based dermatologist and aesthetic physician.

Here’s a one-week guide to maintain your mane and skin all through the festivities.

1. Stay hydrated

A well-hydrated skin gives a natural glow to the face. Use your moisturiser at least twice a day. Drinking warm lemon water early morning helps cleanse the system and bring a glow on the face.

2. Diet

We tend to eat oily, deep fried foods and sweets during festivals — this can spoil one’s skin causing acne and pimples. So, creating a balance with food will help. Add more of fresh green leafy vegetables and fruits to your diet which will help in maintaining a good bowel movement.

3. Sleep

Get sound sleep of six to eight hours. This will reflect on your face and make you look fresh and well-rested.

4. Minimum use of soap-based cleansers

Soap-based cleansers tend to extract the natural oils from the skin, resulting in dryness. Use cleansers which are mild and have a balanced ph.

5. Avoid putting hot water on face

It damages the epithelium, making the skin irritable.

6. Go light on makeup

Try to use minimal skincare products, and even makeup. Also, removal of make-up the right way is very important. You can also opt for procedures like Q swith laser toning, Medi facials/hydra facials, party peel and carbon laser peel.

DIY Hair masks

1. Mint hair mask is good for oily hair. Apply for 15 mins and then rinse. Helps in removal of excessive oil.

2. Curd/lemon (quantity regulated) can help in cleansing the scalp with dandruff issues.

3. Coconut milk and olive oil are excellent for frizzy hair. But wash thoroughly as if it stays on the scalp for a longer time, it could lead to fungal infections.

4. Aloe vera masks (gel), either fresh or the ones available in market can be applied. Rub the gel directly into the scalp and let it sit for an hour. Use a mild shampoo to wash the hair and scalp.

5. Hibiscus mask (gel) can also help combat hair loss. Simply grind about three-four hibiscus leaves and one Hibiscus flower to make a paste. To this, add about a cup of yogurt to make a smooth and consistent hair mask. Apply this mask on your hair and leave it on for an hour. Then, wash off the mask with lukewarm water and shampoo your hair using a mild cleanser.

DIY Face masks

1. Application of fruits packs: Ripe papaya, squashed and applied over the face and kept for 10 minutes helps to hydrate, exfoliate and gives a good glow.

2. For dry skin, apply oat pack. Mix oats, honey and milk. Helps to get a smooth soft skin.

3. Tomato juice helps to shrink pores. It will decrease oil on the face and reduce incidence of acne.

4. Fresh aloe vera pulp helps in moisturising dry skin.

5. Turmeric helps to heal and protect the skin. Add a pinch to the facial packs.

Always remember to remove your makeup every night before going to sleep

Not removing the layers of makeup harms the skin by blocking the pores. The skin will not be able to breathe, which could cause breakouts, acne and pigmentation. One needs to be very gentle in removing makeup from sensitive areas like the lips and the eyes. Micellar water, also called cleansing water, is a good way to rid the skin of any gunk.

Eye makeup should be removed using a soft flat cotton pad instead of wipes. Dab some micellar water over the pad and apply it over the eyes and lashes. Let it sit for a while. This helps the product to dissolve the makeup. Now the area should be gently cleansed, removing all bits of your eye lines mascara. Next step is to wash with a good cleanser. This helps in removal of all the residue and prepares the skin for a night care routine.