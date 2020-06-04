This natural DIY spray will give you thick hair

It is also loaded with high protein which is a great build-up for hair growth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) It is also loaded with high protein which is a great build-up for hair growth. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Treating hair loss is a constant struggle for some people. It is a common problem which can be attributed to various things — unhealthy lifestyles, junk food, irregular sleep, bad hair routines, among others. Of course, there are numerous products in the market that assure amazing results, but nothing beats natural and home remedies. One such remedy is consuming fenugreek, which is considered great for treating hair loss.

Methi seeds are rich in vitamin A, K, C and folic acid, which help treat in hair-related issues. The seeds are also loaded with protein, which is beneficial for hair growth.

How to make a hair spray

* Soak two tablespoons of methi seeds in 1 cup of water and leave it overnight.

* Next morning, drain the water solution in a spraying can.

* Spray it on your scalp thoroughly.

* Let the water be in your hair for 20 minutes and then wash it with a gentle shampoo.

How often to repeat: Repeat this every week and you will see significant results.

Benefits of fenugreek seeds for hair

Methi seeds also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help with dandruff, scalp irritation and acne. (Photo: Getty Images) Methi seeds also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help with dandruff, scalp irritation and acne. (Photo: Getty Images)

The age-old kitchen ingredient stimulates blood flow to the scalp and also nourishes the hair follicles to promote faster and healthier new growth. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help with dandruff, scalp irritation and acne.

Fenugreek as a hair conditioner

Olive oil + fenugreek powder

* Heat the olive oil for a minute or two and then mix fenugreek powder in it. Allow the oil mix to cool. Then take a cotton ball and dip it in the mixture and apply onto your scalp. Leave for 30 minutes and wash your hair with cold water.

How often to repeat: Twice a week

