Know how good is fenugreek (methi) for your hair

Did you know that the secret to thick and shiny hair lies in your kitchen? Let’s give you a little hint, kadhi pakora or kaddu ki sabzi, the tadka is a must. Now, do you know what are we talking about? The tadka of fenugreek seeds (methi dana). Underrated and extremely important, this ingredient goes beyond making food yummy.

Everyone wants a good hair day, right from mirror-shine hair to dense black hair. From stopping hair loss to smoothening one’s hair there’s a certain need and we all want a magic potion that would give it all at once. This is where methi can be used.

Benefits of fenugreek

This kitchen ingredient is an age-old remedy for when your hair is losing volume. While it stimulates blood flow to the scalp, it also nourishes the hair follicles to promote faster and healthier new growth. Not only that, but it also acts as a great alternative to store-bought conditioner. The mucilage content replenishes the hair and provides smoothness allowing us to detangle our hair easily post every wash. This also helps restore luster.

In addition, fenugreek has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help with dandruff, scalp irritation and acne. And, if you are losing hair due to menopause, we highly recommend fenugreek since it is high in estrogen and thus will help prevent hair from thinning.

How to use fenugreek masks for hair at home

Fenugreek for hair growth

Things you will need: Coconut Oil + Fenugreek Seeds

Ratio: 1: 2

Steps: Partially crush the fenugreek seeds and heat it with coconut oil until it starts looking red. Strain the solution and store it in a glass jar under the sun for a minimum of 7 days.

How Often to Repeat: Massage your scalp nicely at night, a day before the head wash. You can use the solution as many times depending on the number of washes in a week.

Fenugreek as a hair conditioner

Things you will need: Olive Oil + Fenugreek Powder

Ratio: 1: 2

Steps: Heat the olive oil for a minute or two and then mix fenugreek powder in it. While mixing the ingredients together, the oil will cool down itself. Take a cotton ball and dip it, inside the mixture and apply the mixture onto your scalp. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash your hair with cold water.

How Often to Repeat: Twice a week

Fenugreek for dandruff flakes

Things you will need: Curd, fenugreek powder and lemon juice

Ratio: 1: 2 : 1

Steps: Before your head wash, mix fenugreek powder with curd. Ensure that no lumps are formed while mixing it into a smooth paste. Add ½ or 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon more if your hair is long. Apply the paste on your scalp. Then, leave it alone for 40-50 minutes. Wash your hair mask with shampoo.

How Often to Repeat: 2-3 times a week

