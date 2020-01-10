Feeling sleepy post lunch? Here’s how to fight the lethargy before it starts

Keep lethargy away with these simple tips. (Source: Unsplash) Keep lethargy away with these simple tips. (Source: Unsplash)

Have too many meetings lined up in the second half of the day and can’t afford to feel glazed over? Staying focused at work all day is really tough, especially post-lunch. But lunch hour is an essential break for office-goers as most of their time is spent sitting in front of the screen. People with sedentary work culture tend to cultivate various kinds of lifestyle diseases, due to the pattern in which they spend their day.

It’s common to feel sluggish and sleepy post-noon, and the phenomenon is known as ‘postprandial somnolence’ or the ‘post-lunch dip’. It generally happens due to sudden changes in blood sugar levels. When we consume food rich in starch or sugar it creates a spike in insulin to break down the amount of sugar in the bloodstream. This spike is why you feel energised post-lunch, but sleepy and unable to focus in a few hours once the level crashes.

This is what you can do to fight the lethargy before it starts:

* Carbohydrate-rich foods like pasta and rice, and tryptophan-rich foods like eggs and cheese lead to an increase in insulin levels, which also causes an increased production of melatonin and serotonin. So keep away from them.

* Small meals always help to stay energised and also help to speed up your metabolism. And who knows, you might lose a few kilos because of this. Small meals help reduce the sudden spike.

* If you are ordering your lunch, look out for protein and vegetable-based options with more complex carbs like buckwheat, quinoa or brown rice or non-creamy soups and salad. Food that is laden with excess oil, salt and preservatives makes it worst to stay active.

* Protein-rich snacks like nuts or nut butter with a flavonoid-rich piece of dark chocolate is an ideal combination if you have a sweet tooth. Sugary foods can provide a short burst of energy, but will leave you unable to focus in no time. Even fruits like oranges, apples and blueberries are great due to their quick sugar and antioxidant content.

* Caffeine might seem like a saviour but if you are looking for some kind of drink or beverage that can help you stay on your toe then green tea or matcha is what you need. It’s a good alternative as it contains L-theanine, an amino acid that reduces heart rate and blood pressure, resulting in quiet, slow-release energy that can sustain you through the day.

