Feeling sleepy post lunch? Here’s how to fight lethargy

Keep lethargy away with these simple tips. (Source: Unsplash)

A common problem many office-goers face is feeling sluggish after lunch. The lethargy sets owing to sudden changes in the blood sugar levels in the body. The phenomenon is known as ‘postprandial somnolence’ or the ‘post-lunch dip’.

This is what you can do to fight the lethargy before it starts:

* Eating carbohydrate-rich food like pasta and rice, and tryptophan-rich foods like eggs and cheese may lead to a rise in one’s insulin levels, which also causes an increased production of melatonin and serotonin.

*Instead of larger gaps in-between meals, having smaller meals at regular intervals helps one stay energised while also helping to speed up the metabolism. Smaller meals tend to reduce the sudden spike.

What do you usually have for lunch? (Source: Unsplash)

*Whenever ordering from outside, look out for protein and vegetable-based options with more complex carbs like buckwheat, quinoa or brown rice or non-creamy soups and salads. Complex carbs take a lot of time to digest which helps one keep fuller for longer as well as avoid excess oil, salt and preservatives, which tend to make one feel sluggish.

*Having protein-rich snacks such as nuts or nut butter with a flavonoid-rich piece of dark chocolate can be ideal for those with a sweet tooth. Any food with an excess of sugar doesn’t help the cause and only tends to make one sleepier. You can opt for fruits like oranges, apples and blueberries that are rich in antioxidants.

If you are looking for a drink or beverage to help you stay on your toes, then go for green tea or matcha. (Source: Unsplash)

*If you stay awake thanks to caffeine, its time to take a call because for prolonged hours at work, caffeine may not help. Green tea or matcha could be a better pick as they contain L-theanine, an amino acid that reduces heart rate and blood pressure, resulting in continuous burst of energy needed to sustain you throughout the day.

