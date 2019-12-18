Men, feeling lazy during winter? These grooming tips can help you up your game

It’s believed that men’s skin is rough and tough, but even their skin requires additional care, especially during the winters. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) It’s believed that men’s skin is rough and tough, but even their skin requires additional care, especially during the winters. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Winters is one of the seasons of glory. You can layer up, enjoy the cool weather and stop worrying about your grooming routine, right? Not really, when the temperature drops, your skin and body need special attention. It’s believed that men’s skin is rough and tough, but even their skin requires additional care, especially during the winters. We have a few tips for them to have a good hair day, good breath and everything else.

Say no to long hot showers

Long, hot showers feel good during the winter. But for good skin, you’ll need to drop the temperature just a bit. It feels relaxing but it’s actually stressing out your skin. Steaming hot water strips your skin of its natural oils. So adopt two smart habits– switch to a shorter, lukewarm shower and use a natural body wash.

Groom your beard

Those with thick beards, shampoo and condition them as much as you shampoo your scalp. Styles of the beard are plenty but you need to keep trimming and grooming your beard often to frame your face right.

Hydration is the key to good skin

Hydration means more than just using face moisturizer twice daily – which you should be doing all year long. That will lock in moisture and prevent dry skin so commonly associated with winter weather. The best way to stay hydrated is to drink plenty of water. It’s easy to sip water during the hot days of summer, but it can be difficult during the winter. So be intentional about it, keep a track on your water intake, and make sure you stay hydrated.

Sunscreen in winters is necessary

Even during the coldest winter days, the sun is still out to get you. Its UV rays can do plenty of damage to your skin even though it is cold outside. You know the importance of using sunscreen daily during the summer, and nothing changes during the winter — you need its protection just as much. Remember: whenever you’ll be spending 30 minutes or longer outdoors, be sure to apply sunscreen. But for even better results and to save yourself from forgetting this essential skincare habit, better to just get into the routine of applying it daily – no matter what your plans are.

Body hair

The grooming manual is all about personal preference. But you should definitely be practising some kind of body hair maintenance. And you shouldn’t let that habit slip just because it’s a bit cooler. “Wherever you choose to trim, be sure to take good care of your skin. Always use the best natural shaving cream before shaving. And following up with an alcohol-free aftershave to prevent irritation – especially when you’re trimming sensitive areas”, says Suraj Chaudhari, Co-Founder at Zlade.

