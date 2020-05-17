Feeling lazy about cleaning your hairbrush? Here’s an easy guide

Begin by pulling out all the hair strands that are stuck between the brush bristles. Ideally, this is something you should every time you brush your hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Begin by pulling out all the hair strands that are stuck between the brush bristles. Ideally, this is something you should every time you brush your hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

One of the many things that go unnoticed in almost every house, is a dirty comb or a hairbrush. We use them daily, but when it comes to cleaning them, we are not that efficient or punctual. This is a big mistake, because a dirty hairbrush can damage the scalp, make it dirty and cause itchiness and other such problems, despite you taking measures of keeping the scalp and tresses clean by means of other hair care products like a mild shampoo.

Now, we also know that this chore is dreaded by many, because over a period of time, when dust and dirt builds up on the brush, cleaning it bristle by bristle can become a huge task. So we tend to procrastinate and allow more buildup of germs and goop. But, let us tell you that the basic task of cleaning the brush is easier than you thought. Here is a step-by-step guide that can give you some clarity.

Things you need for the cleaning

* An old toothbrush

* Your dirty hairbrush

* Some baking soda

* Shampoo

– Begin by pulling out all the hair strands that are stuck between the brush bristles. Ideally, this is something you should every time you brush your hair, but if it is not a part of your habit, this step could take some time. Be patient. Just pull out as many as you can, and leave the extremely difficult ones.

– You can use a comb with fine teeth to dislodge the rest of the loose hair from the brush.

– Next, prepare a bath for the brush and/or the comb. Fill a little tub or the sink with warm water and add some cleaning shampoo to make the bubbles. This is ideal, because it can remove the residue from the brush. Dunk the brushes completely in the water and let them stay for half an hour or so. Now, you can add a little bit of baking soda to it, as well. Do not boil the water or add any bleaching powder to it.

– Next, you must use the old toothbrush of yours to clean the bristles, from the base to the tip. It can take extra care of the greasiness. You can also add a little bit of shampoo to the toothbrush for an efficient scrub.

– Use your hands for additional scrubbing. This will cause more lather, which will be good for the brush. Once you are done, place them on a towel and allow them to dry naturally. If you have a hairbrush, remember that it may take longer than a comb to dry. Place it in a way so that the bristles face downwards, and the water drains out.

Your brush will be ready for use in no time.

