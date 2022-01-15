From her ‘obsession’ to best childhood memory: Mira Kapoor reveals it all in latest video

Mira Kapoor, a known fitness and Ayurveda enthusiast, keeps giving her followers a sneak peek into her lifestyle. For the same, Kapoor also launched her YouTube channel recently where she regularly shares insights into her life, beauty and health tips, and her travel diaries among others.

As such, the 27-year-old, recently, shared a video where she answered some frequently-asked fans’ questions.

“Get To Know The Real Me!” Mira captioned the post. Take a look.

Revealing her favourite fragrance, she said that it’s Fitch by Abercrombie & Fitch. “It reminds me of careless days in school.”

On being asked about her favourite songs, Mira said that her most played songs are mostly “easy, Hindi, unplugged songs”.

Shahid Kapoor‘s song Bismil is her favourite song featuring him, Mira said. “I love that it is meta-theatre and it’s one of my favourite songs. I keep telling him to please do this again on a show. I think it’s very, very underrated. It gives me goosebumps every time I watch the video and listen to the song.”

In a health-conscious world obsessed with eating salads and raw foods, Mira finds consuming warm food extremely underrated. Revealing an important Ayurveda hack, she said, “Find out your constitution and then you can hack life”.

Talking about her childhood memories, she reminisces about her visits to India Gate. “We used to go to India Gate and buy those canisters filled with random soapy liquids, and used to blow those bubbles out.”

“I wish I learnt Urdu. My grandfather began teaching me when I was five or six years old,” she added, talking about something she wish she had learned.

With no signal and connectivity, most people find spending time on flights boring. Wondering what Mira does during her flights? Reading! “I read. I always have a book in my bag. I also listen to music.”

For her, that time is also about spending a few hours with Shahid without any disturbance. “If I’m travelling with Shahid, that’s the one time when we get to really chat without phones, without any text message or disturbance. That one time when our time is each other’s.”

Further, she was asked to dedicate a song for her and Shahid. She chose: Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran.

Mira is also a mother of two adorable kids — Misha and Zain. On being asked to define ‘home’ for her children, she said, “I want the home to be a safe place for them where they can be just themselves. And, I want them to feel at home with us, where we are.”

While Mira loves keeping her home and closet clean and organised, she refrains from “being a monster”.

Further, she revealed that fashion is “too big of a deal” for her.

Next, she opened up about her biggest obsession. “Jewellery, of any kind. It’s like a perfect snowflake in time, heritage, history, tradition, desire, vanity and you can window shop.”

A voracious reader, ‘My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future‘ by Indra Nooyi is Mira’s favourite book.

She called herself “a major foodie” on being asked about her favourite cuisine. “That’s a very, very, very long question to ask.”

“No, I am not going to answer that question, we are getting too deep,” she said, refusing to answer about her cringe binge show.

