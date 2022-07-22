scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

From favourite cuisine to go-to dish to cook, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals it all in ‘AMA’ session

Dhulipala, who hails from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, was asked about her favourite cuisine. Guess what she replied?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 11:30:12 am
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express newsGuess the Italian dish that the actor loves to cook! (Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala recently provided an interesting insight into her life, when she initiated an ‘ask-me-anything’ session on Instagram, wherein her fans and followers got to ask her many different kinds of questions, which the actor answered honestly and thoughtfully.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

From favourite cuisine to the one dish she likes to cook, the ‘Made in Heaven‘ star revealed it all. Take a look.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

Dhulipala, who hails from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, was asked about her favourite cuisine and she replied that she likes Telugu and Tamil food, along with Italian cuisine, adding that she is “trying to wrap [her] head around Asian and Japanese cuisine”.

ALSO READ |Anshula Kapoor opens up about diet, fitness, favourite meal, and her height
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

Next, she was asked about the number of languages she knows and speaks, and Dhulipala, who predominantly works in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films, said she is trilingual, meaning she is fluent in three languages — Telugu, Hindi, and English — and is learning a fourth language, which is Tamil.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

The 30-year-old was also asked to choose between ‘fame’ and ‘satisfaction’ as a driving force in her life, and she chose “free food and paid travel” instead. We do not disagree, since who wouldn’t want these?

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

Interestingly, the actor revealed that she is in Scotland right now, for work.

ALSO READ |Sindhi food, vegan diet for Ranveer Singh: Actor reveals this and more on ask-me-anything session
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

A few days ago, she had also shared this beautiful picture from the country, captioning it, “I’m a really good boyfriend”. In the picture, she wore an oversized black leather jacket and carried a bouquet of yellow roses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Dhulipala was also asked about the go-to dish that she cooks, and she revealed that it is spaghetti aglio olio, which is a traditional Italian pasta dish from Naples. The dish of ‘Neapolitan’ cuisine is wildly popular around the world, and was once also called ‘vermicelli alla Borbonica’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala news, Sobhita Dhulipala favourite cuisine, Sobhita Dhulipala in Scotland, Sobhita Dhulipala languages, Sobhita Dhulipala films, Sobhita Dhulipala ask-me-anything session, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@sobhitad

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister
Live Updates

Dinesh Gunawardena takes oath as new Sri Lanka Prime Minister

PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

swans, counting of swans, swan population, annual swan census, swan upping, swan upping in England, swan upping on River Thames, indian express news
In pictures: The annual counting of the swan population on River Thames
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement