From favourite cuisine to go-to dish to cook, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals it all in ‘AMA’ session

Sobhita Dhulipala recently provided an interesting insight into her life, when she initiated an ‘ask-me-anything’ session on Instagram, wherein her fans and followers got to ask her many different kinds of questions, which the actor answered honestly and thoughtfully.

From favourite cuisine to the one dish she likes to cook, the ‘Made in Heaven‘ star revealed it all. Take a look.

Dhulipala, who hails from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh, was asked about her favourite cuisine and she replied that she likes Telugu and Tamil food, along with Italian cuisine, adding that she is “trying to wrap [her] head around Asian and Japanese cuisine”.

Next, she was asked about the number of languages she knows and speaks, and Dhulipala, who predominantly works in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films, said she is trilingual, meaning she is fluent in three languages — Telugu, Hindi, and English — and is learning a fourth language, which is Tamil.

The 30-year-old was also asked to choose between ‘fame’ and ‘satisfaction’ as a driving force in her life, and she chose “free food and paid travel” instead. We do not disagree, since who wouldn’t want these?

Interestingly, the actor revealed that she is in Scotland right now, for work.

A few days ago, she had also shared this beautiful picture from the country, captioning it, “I’m a really good boyfriend”. In the picture, she wore an oversized black leather jacket and carried a bouquet of yellow roses.

Dhulipala was also asked about the go-to dish that she cooks, and she revealed that it is spaghetti aglio olio, which is a traditional Italian pasta dish from Naples. The dish of ‘Neapolitan’ cuisine is wildly popular around the world, and was once also called ‘vermicelli alla Borbonica’.

