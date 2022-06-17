Father’s Day 2022: When is Father’s day in 2022?

Father’s Day 2022 Date: Fathers play a crucial role in their children’s life — from steering them towards the right path to bestowing endless love and care. As such, to honour and celebrate fathers across the globe, the third Sunday in the month of June is celebrated as Father’s Day every year.

This year, it falls on June 19.

European countries celebrate Father’s Day on St Joseph’s Day to recognise the special role of the male parent. The story behind the celebrations dates back to Sebastian County, Arkansas, 1982, where Sonora Smart Dodd’s mother passed away when she was 16. Dodd’s father, William Smart, a civil war veteran, raised her and her five brothers. In order to honour and immortalise her father’s selfless efforts, Dodd deemed fit to celebrate the same on her father’s birthday — June 5. However, the day was later pushed to be the third Sunday of June.

On this day, children make their fathers feel special and loved by exchanging cards, preparing their favourite meals, baking cakes, or even presenting flowers and gifts as a token of their love and gratitude.

Whether he is a strict father, a cool dad or a stay-at-home dad, this Father’s Day, show some love and thank him for being supportive and helping you mould your life.

