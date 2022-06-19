Father’s Day 2022: Akshay Kumar bonds with daughter during annual jamun-picking ritual

Fathers are role models for children. From being their support to their playing buddy, fatherhood comes in different shades. From the first push to our bicycle to holding our hands whenever we need them, fathers are irreplaceable.

As people celebrate Father’s Day today, B-town celebrities have been posting pictures and reels wishing their fathers. Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a reel in which her husband Akshay Kumar was seen picking safed jamun fruit with their daughter.

The father-daughter duo went around the garden picking all the ripe jamuns. The way Kumar lowered the stem for Nitara so that she could pick the fruits made it look adorable.

Calling it a yearly ritual, Twinkle Khanna captioned the reel, “The two of them wait for Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time.”

“They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines,” she continued. The reel showed the strong and loving bond between them. Wishing everyone a Happy Father’s Day, she said, “Mothers can do it, but some things are just easier left to their dads.”

Benefits of safed jamun

White jamun, a seasonal fruit, helps to boost one’s immunity. It can also treat digestive problems. The fruit is a good choice for diabetics as it regulates blood sugar.

“The seeds are rich in calcium and also high in protein. The fruit helps in reducing throat infections and respiratory diseases. Regular intake of white jamun also helps fight flatulence,” nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal had explained in a post on Instagram.

