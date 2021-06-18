scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
Father’s Day 2021: When is Father’s Day in 2021?

Father's Day 2021 Date in India: Most people exchange cards, bake cakes, prepare hearty meals, or even present flowers to their fathers as a symbol of their love and gratitude

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 10:00:43 am
Father's Day 2021: Wishing all fathers a Happy Father's Day 2021!

Father’s Day 2021 Date: Fathers play a huge role in one’s life. Not only do they put their children’s needs before theirs, but they also guide them at every step. As such, while fathers and their selfless love need to be celebrated every day of the day, the third Sunday in the month of June is specially celebrated as Father’s Day every year. This year, it falls on June 20.

According to European tradition, Father’s Day is celebrated on St Joseph’s Day. The story behind the celebrations dates back to Sebastian County, Arkansas, 1982, where Sonora Smart Dodd’s mother passed away when she was 16. Dodd’s father, William Smart, a civil war veteran, raised her and her five brothers. In order to honour and immortalise her father’s selfless efforts, Dodd deemed fit to celebrate the same on her father’s birthday — June 5. However, the day was later pushed to be the third Sunday of June.

However, owing to the pandemic, celebrations are likely to be minimal. Most people exchange cards, bake cakes, prepare hearty meals, or even present flowers to their fathers as a symbol of their love and gratitude.

How do you plan to celebrate the day?

