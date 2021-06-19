Father’s Day 2021: Date, history, importance of the day

Father’s Day 2021: In India, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year, it falls on June 20. Owing to the pandemic, however, celebrations will be minimal, just like they were last year. Most people exchange cards, bake cakes, prepare hearty meals, or even present flowers to their father as a symbol of their love and gratitude.

Father’s day also extends to those bonds which are equivalent to parental bonds. The day is dedicated to honouring and celebrating not only fathers, but also father figures who shape our minds, thoughts and are instrumental in giving wings to our wishes and desires. This day is dedicated to the efforts and sacrifices our fathers selflessly do for us.

History

Sixteen years old Sonora Louise Dodd lost her mother untimely. Her father, a widower, was left to raise Sonora and her five younger brothers. A war veteran, Dodd’s father selflessly took care of his children.

Later, Sonora drew a petition with regard to celebrating Father’s Day. She wanted to honour and acknowledge the role of fathers and all father-like figures on the date of her father’s birthday, which was June 5.

Even though the petition was not successful, Sonora convinced local church communities to participate. However, the day was later pushed to be the third Sunday of June. The resulting celebration, in Spokane, Washington, sparked Dodd’s lifelong mission memorialising the efforts of fathers, turning it into an event of national significance. Over the next half-century, Dodd travelled the United States, speaking on behalf of Father’s Day and campaigning for the cause.

