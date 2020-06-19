Father’s Day 2020: When is Father’s day in India?

Father’s Day 2020: Here’s why we celebrate Father’s Day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh) Father’s Day 2020: Here’s why we celebrate Father’s Day. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock;designed by Gargi Singh)

Father’s Day 2020 Date: Every year, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June to acknowledge the many roles a father plays in his child’s life. This year, it will be celebrated on June 21. While it is celebrated on different dates worldwide, in India and many other countries, it will be celebrated this Sunday.

European countries celebrate Father’s Day on St Joseph’s Day to recognise the special role of the male parent. It is said that it was started by an American woman, who was raised by her father. Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982, lost her mother when she was just 16 years old. It was then her father, William Smart, who raised her and her five brothers. Dodd was bothered that there was no day to honour her civil war veteran father who raised his children alone. She then wanted the celebration to be held on June 5, her father’s birthday, but the celebration was later pushed to Sunday, June 19, 1910.

While some people exchange cards, gifts and flowers, others prefer to dine out and spend the day with their fathers. However, the celebrations will be different this year owing to the pandemic. But let that not stop you for making it a special day for your father.

So, how do you plan to celebrate the day?

