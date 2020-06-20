Father’s Day 2020: Date, history and significance of the day

Father’s Day 2020: You can make it extra special for your father and/or father figure, by reminding them of how much they mean to you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Father’s Day 2020: You can make it extra special for your father and/or father figure, by reminding them of how much they mean to you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Happy Father’s Day 2020: As the name suggests, Father’s Day is a special occasion that commemorates fathers and father figures around the world, and acknowledges and honours their efforts and contributions towards raising their children. Akin to Mother’s Day, this day aims to throw light on the influence fathers have in the lives of their kids, and on the society at large. While the dates vary from country to country, the day is largely celebrated on the third Sunday in June. As such, this year, it will be celebrated on June 21.

It is believed that Father’s Day was founded by one Sonora Smart Dodd — who was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart — in America, in the year 1910. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year in as many as 111 countries. In some countries like Australia and New Zealand, however, it is said that Father’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of September. And in Brazil, meanwhile, fathers are honoured on the second Sunday of August.

This day is largely a celebration. You can make it extra special for your father and/or father figure, by reminding them of how much they mean to you. Remembering their love and the sacrifices they have made for you, and giving them their due, in the form of love and respect, can be the simplest and the most heartfelt thing you can do on the day.

On the day, people usually plan elaborate things like taking their dads to their favourite restaurants, for instance, or watching their favourite movie with them. This year, however, because of the pandemic, there are many restrictions in place in different parts of the world. But, you can bring the celebration home. Sing for them, cook them their favourite meals, make them a card, or simply have a heart-to-heart conversation with them.

Remember that just like mothers, fathers are important, too, and that they have made many sacrifices for you, which perhaps you may not even be aware of. Love them, cherish them and celebrate them. Happy Father’s Day in advance!

