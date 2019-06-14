Father’s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Surprise your dad with these thoughtful gifts

Happy Father‘s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Best buddy or a strict disciplinarian, a father is one of the most important figures in one’s life. While we love our dads in our own special ways, why not show them some material love this Father’s Day? Make this Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on June 16 this year, special for him by pampering him with some thoughtful gifts.

If you are struggling to find the perfect gift then here’s some help. We are sure these gifts will bring a big smile on his face and make his day!

Skin essentials

Gift your father a handy travelling kit comprising essentials like face lotion, face cleanser, after shave gel and body lotion. Opt for the natural and Ayurvedic product with pure plant and vegetable extracts from Boutique’s collection priced at Rs 621.

Timeless fashion staples

Surprise your superhero with a stylish selection of menswear and accessories by Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Whether he is the CEO on-the-move or rooting for his favourite cricket team on weekends, these fashion staples will add wonders to his look. Priced at Rs 1,599 these can be bought at geneslecoanethemant.com

Menswear picks

If you dad likes to keep it stylish, there are a variety of shirt and t-shirt options from PostFold.com that you can opt for. Some of the top picks are Dare Denim Shirts and Emerald Summer Strip Polo. You can also keep the surprise simple by gifting him cotton Polo shirts which are available in the range of Rs 1,499 to Rs 2,299.

Footwear

Our dads get so busy in making our life comfortable that they sometime forget about themselves. Make his day by gifting him a range of things including gift gym bags, backpacks, laptop bags or travel bags that he can carry with him at all times. Pick and choose your favourites from an array of Lotto creations in the range of Rs 1,999 to Rs 4,999 at their store.

Luxury watch

If you want to keep it classy, gift your doting father something that reflects his personality and is also useful. What better than a bold timepiece from the Edifice Chronograph range of watches from Casio India that are perfect for an uber-cool dad. Priced at Rs 11,995, they can be purchased from Casio stores.

Security first

Rather than giving your father flowers or cards, this Father’s Day gift him a security device. If there is ever a time when you are unable to connect with him, this Letstrack security will come in handy. Priced at Rs 6,999, it is available at Amazon.in.

Hydra Water Bottles

Ditch plastic and present your father the environment-friendly hydra water bottles from Borosil starting at Rs 395. These can be purchased from http://www.borosil.com or physical stores.