Father’s Day 2019 Date: When is Father’s day in India 2019?

Father’s Day 2019 Date: A superhero, guide, friend or role model — fathers means a lot of things for their children, and stands by them at all moments. To acknowledge this precious bond of fatherhood, every year Father’s Day is celebrated in the third week of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 16 in India.

Advertising

European countries celebrate Father’s Day on St Joseph’s Day to recognise the special role of the male parent. It is said that it was started by an American woman, who was raised by her father. Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982, lost her mother when she was just 16. It then Dodd’s father, William Smart, who raised her and her five brothers.

Dodd was bothered that there was no day to honour her civil war veteran father who raised his children alone. Dodd wanted the celebration to be held on June 5, her father’s birthday, but the celebration was later pushed to Sunday, June 19, 1910.

While some people exchange cards, gifts and flowers, others prefer to dine out and spend the day with their fathers. Whether he is a strict father, a cool dad or a doting one, this Father’s Day, show some love and thank him for being supportive and helping you achieve the best in life.