Father’s Day 2019: Date, History, Importance and why we celebrate Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day 2019: Fathers play an important role in a child’s life – they stand by them though thick and thin and help them achieve the best in life. To celebrate this special bond between children and their father, Father’s Day is celebrated every year in the third week of June. This year, it falls on June 16 (Sunday) in India.

History of Father’s Day

It is believed that the day was started by an American woman who was raised by a widower. Sonora Smart Dodd was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982, and her mother died when she was only 16. It was Dodd’s father, William Smart, who raised her and five brothers after their mother died.

Dodd was bothered that there was no day to honour her father who raised the children alone wanted the celebration to be held on June 5, her father’s birthday. But it was later pushed to Sunday, June 19, 1910.

Europeans countries celebrate Father’s Day on St Joseph’s Day to recognise the special role of the male parent in a child’s life.