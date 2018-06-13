When is Father’s Day 2018? India dates, why we celebrate it and how it all began

Happy Father’s Day! Read on to know when it is celebrated in India. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Father’s Day! Read on to know when it is celebrated in India. (Source: Getty Images)

Fathers always play a special role in the life of a child. Superhero, guide, friend or role model, a father stands by their kids through all difficulties and helps them sail through. To acknowledge fatherhood and male parenting, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third week of June. This year, it falls on June 16 in India.

Europeans countries celebrate Father’s Day on St Joseph’s Day to recognise the special role of the male parent in a child’s life. It is said that it was started by an American woman, who was raised by a widower. Sonora Smart Dodd was born in Sebastian County, Arkansas in 1982, and her mother died when she was 16. Dodd’s father, William Smart, raised her and five brothers after their mother died.

Dodd was bothered that there was no day to honour her civil war veteran father who raised her and five younger brothers alone. Dodd wanted the celebration to be held on June 5, her father’s birthday, but the celebration was later pushed to Sunday, June 19, 1910.

While some people exchange cards, gifts and flowers, others prefer to dine out and spend the day with their fathers. Whether he is a strict father, a cool dad or a stay-at-home dad, this Father’s Day, show some love and thank him for being supportive and helping you mould your life.

