Prefer simple pieces to big brands when it comes to personal fashion: Sunny Leone

Actor, model, television host, entrepreneur and full-time mother — Sunny Leone wears many hats and how! Her social media handle is a testament to the fact that she is always on the go, juggling many roles and still finding the time to prioritise that which is most dear to her. Between her shoots and a super-busy schedule, she took some time out for a quick interaction with indianexpress.com, wherein she talked about practically everything under the sun — from her pandemic fears, to being a parent, looking fashionable, feeling healthy, and, among other things, her vegan cosmetic brand Starstruck.

Excerpts:

2020 was a difficult year — what are the things you’re thankful for?

It really was a very difficult year for myself and everyone. But, getting to spend so much time with family (yay!) is something I’m super grateful for. I created an amazing bond with my children and we are extremely close now, so that’s been great.

As a parent, what was/has been your biggest fear this past year?

My main concern, of course, was that my children are safe. Like every other mom, my priorities took the backseat when it came to keeping my children safe from the deadly coronavirus. We flew to LA, where we were staying among a very small group of known people. We only stayed indoors.

Take us through a regular day in your life — do you have a routine?

A regular day in my life right now — after I’ve returned to India, and we have begun work and when things have opened — is somewhat hectic. I am shooting round-the-clock right now, being busy with work all through the day. One thing that I make sure throughout, is to be in touch with my children. I spend a good amount of time daily at night with them.

Your public appearances and social media pictures are proof that you have flawless skin. What do you do for skincare?

Thank you for that! I include many fruits and vegetables in my diet, which are high in water and fiber. To keep the skin glowing, always keep yourself hydrated. I drink about eight glasses of water throughout the day and the rest is the basics — cleanse, moisturise and very importantly, use sunscreen and stay happy from within.

Your cosmetic brand Starstruck is vegan and cruelty-free. Why do you think it is important for brands to take a conscious approach?

I strongly believe animals are not ours to experiment on. Starstruck uses PETA’s cruelty-free logo to show we are firmly against caging, poisoning and killing animals in any tests. I think it’s important not only for brands but also for consumers to understand the necessity of this conscious approach. We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options.

You will soon be co-hosting Splitsvilla again. How excited are you?

Splitsvilla is a show that has always been close to my heart, and I have been a part of it since 2014. I am super excited to host it this season, as I have already come to Kerala to begin the shoots. It is like homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return to the sets!

You’re also shooting for a web series ‘Anamika‘ for which you’re training to perform some difficult stunts. How has that been going?

I am currently undergoing intense training sessions for performing the stunts. I am really looking forward to performing high-voltage action scenes in the web show. As an actor, I keep looking for opportunities that help me move out of my comfort zone. I have always wanted to be a part of an action-based project which is headlined by a woman. Anamika is different from anything that I have done earlier.

Do you have a fitness mantra?

My fitness mantra is to work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels really good. My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the ‘COVID bod’. No choice but to suffer and kick butt.

How would you describe your personal sense of fashion?

I think I have a good sense of style which is all about comfort, too. When it comes to fashion, I prefer simple pieces more than big brands. I am particular about fabrics more than ever now.

If one is in a hurry to dress up — but also look presentable — what would you suggest they grab from their wardrobe?

I guess a basic white tee and a good pair of jeans is always always a go-to. Or you could maybe even sport a dress in a comfy fabric. Comfort is the key. [If] you are comfortable in what you are wearing, you are definitely going to be more confident and way more presentable than any other way.

This pandemic has made health and well-being a personal priority for many. How do you take care of yours?

I feel great to see people working on their physical and mental well-being. That’s probably the best that the pandemic could bring. I make sure to eat healthy, workout, spend adequate time with my children, my husband, family and friends.

Any advice for women on how and why they should stop feeling guilty for prioritising themselves?

I’d say you have one life, live it as per your terms. There is no time to pity yourself. Speak your mind, follow your heart. Support your girls.

