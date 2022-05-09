Fashion designer Vera Wang reacts to her Barbie version: ‘I never could have imagined’

Celebrated fashion designer Vera Wang, who has dressed many celebrities around the world, has now been honoured with her very own Barbie doll. Mattel dedicated the doll to the Chinese-American fashion designer, who is among the “Asian American and Pacific Islander women and role models” being celebrated to “inspire a more inclusive world for the next generation”.

A former journalist and editor at Vogue, Wang’s career has been exemplary. The 72-year-old started working at the age of 40 — designing primarily wedding dresses — and has since made quite a name for herself in the global fashion industry.

Sharing a picture of the doll on her official Instagram handle, the accompanying caption read: “Born to Chinese immigrants, Vera Wang’s talent and work ethic quickly saw her gain experience alongside the biggest names in fashion, before establishing her own bridalwear boutique. Now at the head of a fashion and lifestyle empire, Wang has cemented her place as a beacon of creativity, with a lasting impact on fashion for generations to come.”

The doll, modelled to look exactly like her, has many of her features, including long, black hair. She wears a sheer dress with platform heels and ‘LOVE’ written on the hem.

According to an Independent report, the designer said this of her mini version, “When I was first asked to participate in Barbie’s ‘Tribute’ series, I was completely overwhelmed on so many levels. While it has been an honour for me to have created so many looks for Barbie through the years, from wedding to red carpet, a Barbie in my own likeness is something I never could have imagined.”

“Barbie is the ultimate icon, and she represents all of us, and through the decades, she has continued to evolve, to every changing standard of women while reflecting huge shifts in our society, if not the world,” she added.

The Vera Wang Barbie doll is priced at $40 (INR 3,078) and is on sale now. The ‘Tributes’ collection also honours Queen Elizabeth II.

